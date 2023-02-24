TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.29-$3.41 EPS.

TJX stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 608,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,966. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

