Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years.

Shares of TR opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 65.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

