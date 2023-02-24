Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.
Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years.
Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of TR opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.16.
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.
