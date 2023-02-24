TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,606. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $232.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TopBuild by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TopBuild

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

