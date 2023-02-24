TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.543 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TTE opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,355,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $8,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

