TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.543 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE TTE opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,355,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $8,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
