Traders Buy Large Volume of Mobileye Global Put Options (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,911 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the typical volume of 3,365 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,426. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

