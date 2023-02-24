Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,673,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the third quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

Intel stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.