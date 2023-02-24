Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 790 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.