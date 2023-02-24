Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after buying an additional 755,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after purchasing an additional 645,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 611,117 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TT opened at $181.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

