TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

TRSWF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 9,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

