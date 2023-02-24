Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $247.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.27 and a 200 day moving average of $234.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $259.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

