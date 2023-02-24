Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 59,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $2,452,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,799,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

NYSE:MTB opened at $154.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

