Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $6,493,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $689.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $728.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $686.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

