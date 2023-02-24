Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,985 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,277,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 77,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

QCOM opened at $124.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $172.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

