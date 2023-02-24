Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $530,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

