Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLGB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3,110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 685,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 664,126 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 484,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 349,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 472.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 293,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 206.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 59,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $1,236,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLGB stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

