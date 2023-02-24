Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,881 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,397 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Trading Up 1.6 %

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

