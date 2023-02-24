Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 57 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $220.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

