Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 284 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.82.

NYSE EOG opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

