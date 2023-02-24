Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.29. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.69.
In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Barclays reduced their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
