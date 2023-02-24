TransUnion Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

TransUnion has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

TransUnion stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,942 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

