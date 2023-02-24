Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.