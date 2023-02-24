Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director F Barry Bays Sells 9,400 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $204,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,081,188.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $202,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $674,723.63.

On Monday, December 19th, F Barry Bays sold 9,067 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $207,271.62.

On Wednesday, December 7th, F Barry Bays sold 9,061 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $217,192.17.

On Monday, November 28th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $207,646.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts



Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading

