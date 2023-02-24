Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$759.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.66 and a one year high of C$4.90.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TCW. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.97.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.