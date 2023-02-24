Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 50.89% from the company’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.11.

Shares of TSE TCN traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.20. 454,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,621. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$9.83 and a twelve month high of C$21.58.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

