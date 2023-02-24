TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $972 million to $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.64 million. TriMas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). TriMas had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. William Blair lowered shares of TriMas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 140.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Stories

