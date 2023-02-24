Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,300 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CLSA increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

