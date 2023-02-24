Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 276,789 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 675.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,789 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.23% of NCR worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 1.68.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

