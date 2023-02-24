Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of Choice Hotels International worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,028. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

