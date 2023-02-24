Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 498,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,425 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,809,000 after acquiring an additional 69,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,537,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

