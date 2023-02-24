Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3,102.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,055 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

