Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,036 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of SentinelOne worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.12.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $39,686.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 827,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,611. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

