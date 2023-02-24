Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $6.59 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 811.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,213 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of Liberty Global worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 387.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 140.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

