Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 143,255 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 143,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Cowen upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.46.

PLNT stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $90.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

