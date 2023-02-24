UBS Group Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

