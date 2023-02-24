UBS Group Raises Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $20.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s current price.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGP opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.