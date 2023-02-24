UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,717,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,073,000 after buying an additional 45,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,770,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after buying an additional 118,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,017,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

