UiPath (NYSE:PATH) vs. CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Critical Survey

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UiPath and CLPS Incorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 0 9 6 0 2.40 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

UiPath currently has a consensus target price of $17.97, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. Given UiPath’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

UiPath has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UiPath and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -34.99% -17.19% -12.99% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of UiPath shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UiPath and CLPS Incorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $892.25 million 9.35 -$525.59 million ($0.67) -22.52 CLPS Incorporation $152.02 million 0.22 $4.45 million N/A N/A

CLPS Incorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UiPath.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats UiPath on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

