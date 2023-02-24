Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.00 million-$445.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.02 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.12-0.32 EPS.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.27. 260,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,011. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.