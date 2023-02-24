Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.00 million-$445.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.02 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.12-0.32 EPS.
Ultra Clean Price Performance
NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.27. 260,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,011. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.20.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
