UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $808,298. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

