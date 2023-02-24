Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.04 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00028477 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.04 billion and $104.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00395214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004408 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.92034843 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 616 active market(s) with $84,249,955.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.