United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 4,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

