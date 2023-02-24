United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
United Community Banks Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UCBIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 4,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $26.55.
