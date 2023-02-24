United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

United Maritime Trading Up 2.2 %

USEA opened at 3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. United Maritime has a 12 month low of 0.80 and a 12 month high of 8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.46 and a 200 day moving average of 2.72.

Institutional Trading of United Maritime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

