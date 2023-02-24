United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stake Boosted by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:UNG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 9,787,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,613,797. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

