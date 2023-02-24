Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display Trading Up 4.2 %

Universal Display stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.94. 377,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

About Universal Display

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

