UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Shares Down 5%

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 46,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 42,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on UpHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UpHealth Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.99). UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 50.94% and a negative net margin of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UpHealth, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of UpHealth by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UpHealth by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares during the period.

About UpHealth

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.