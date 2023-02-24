Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after buying an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after buying an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $65,611,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $234.54 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

