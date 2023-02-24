Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Boosted by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $34,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

