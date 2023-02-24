Vanguard Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 22,799 put options on the company. This is an increase of 873% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,342 put options.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. 2,407,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009,318. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

