Venus (XVS) Reaches Market Cap of $86.81 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Venus has a market cap of $86.81 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be bought for about $5.91 or 0.00024793 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00421852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,682.32 or 0.27944239 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Venus

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,684,108 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

