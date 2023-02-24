Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.93 on Friday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 262,223 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

